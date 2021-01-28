Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 519.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,166 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 26.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 25,701 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 6.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 211,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,519 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 375,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period.

Shares of VKI stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $11.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

