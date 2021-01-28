Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 12,573 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 8,271.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,573 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 441.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,372,000 after purchasing an additional 252,896 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,969,000 after buying an additional 46,208 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1,685.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 245,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,645,000 after purchasing an additional 231,581 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 90,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBUY opened at $126.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.53. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $130.14.

