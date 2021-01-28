Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,081 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 5,038.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $287.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $289.48 and its 200 day moving average is $272.01. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $299.72.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

