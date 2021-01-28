Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 5,158 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5,997.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,244 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Mirova lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.72.

VRTX opened at $225.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.47 and a 12 month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

