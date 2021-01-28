Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 8,388.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 373,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,306,000 after acquiring an additional 81,434 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 829,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,748,000 after acquiring an additional 26,210 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 166,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after acquiring an additional 49,227 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,008 shares of company stock valued at $12,992,063 over the last three months.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on A. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.74.

Shares of A opened at $118.80 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $129.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

