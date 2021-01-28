Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 90,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 9,036.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,592,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive stock opened at $66.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

In related news, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $16,058,969.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $4,009,209.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,339,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 339,420 shares of company stock worth $21,395,729. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.