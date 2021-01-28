Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of ZTR stock opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $11.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%.

About Virtus Total Return Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.