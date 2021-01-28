Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $98,000 Investment in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $46,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $2,605,874.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,783,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,007,501.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 78,500 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $991,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,878 shares in the company, valued at $680,479.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 689,457 shares of company stock worth $4,285,061 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.66. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.72 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

