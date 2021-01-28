Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 3,375 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the period. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

In related news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $9,322,000.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 769,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $5,946,990.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,579,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,856,381.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,689 shares of company stock valued at $16,761,991 over the last three months. 7.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.82. Cronos Group Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $11.75.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.39.

Cronos Group Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON).

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.