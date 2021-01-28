Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Updates Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.20-0.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130-140 million.

Key Tronic stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.69. 1,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,419. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $93.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.76. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $123.21 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.05%.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

