KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

SBUX stock opened at $97.87 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.52. The firm has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.