KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. KeyCorp also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $109.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NSA. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.97. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.09 and a beta of 0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $38.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSA. FMR LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

