KeyCorp Increases Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Price Target to $80.00

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Materion’s FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 2nd.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $67.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.50 and a 200 day moving average of $58.36. Materion has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $71.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 500.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 299,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after acquiring an additional 249,718 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Materion by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Materion during the 3rd quarter worth $466,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

