KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KEY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.58.

NYSE:KEY opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $971,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

