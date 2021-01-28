KeyCorp Weighs in on American Tower Co. (REIT)’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for American Tower in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $8.18 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.17. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Tower’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.71 EPS.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $229.06 on Wednesday. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $101.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,571,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,115,354,000 after buying an additional 696,521 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in American Tower by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,573,000 after buying an additional 476,541 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,973,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,460,000 after buying an additional 329,912 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,846,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,877,000 after buying an additional 35,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,704,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,800,000 after buying an additional 36,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

