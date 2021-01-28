Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$30.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KEY has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$28.00 target price on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.29.

Get Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) alerts:

KEY opened at C$24.10 on Wednesday. Keyera Corp. has a 1-year low of C$10.04 and a 1-year high of C$36.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$23.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.25.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$712.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$806.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Keyera Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 253.63%.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.