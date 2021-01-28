Kimball International (KBAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $147.94 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 5.20%.

Kimball International stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.86. Kimball International has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $20.63.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

