Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2625 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th.

Kinder Morgan has increased its dividend payment by 107.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 296.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.