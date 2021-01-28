King DAG 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.44 Million (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, King DAG has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One King DAG token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. King DAG has a market capitalization of $12.84 million and $1.44 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00049594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00125502 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00263471 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00066304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00064443 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.92 or 0.00333893 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation.

Buying and Selling King DAG

King DAG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

