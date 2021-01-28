Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Upgraded to Market Perform by CICC Research

CICC Research upgraded shares of Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingdee International Software Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of KGDEY opened at $450.00 on Wednesday. Kingdee International Software Group has a 12-month low of $221.83 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.02 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $355.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.50.

About Kingdee International Software Group

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

