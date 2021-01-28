Kion Group’s (KIGRY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.29.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kion Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

