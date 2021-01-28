Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.54 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

NYSE:KEX traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.33. 796,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. Kirby has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $86.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kirby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other Kirby news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 4,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $183,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

