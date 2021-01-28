Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives $13.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $239,498.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,427.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.17. 17,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,479. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $18.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.