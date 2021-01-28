Knowles (KN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Knowles (NYSE:KN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Knowles to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Knowles to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Knowles alerts:

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $19.74 on Thursday. Knowles has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -493.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KN. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 323,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,710. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.