Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €54.00 by UBS Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PHIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €49.20 ($57.88).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

