Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Stake Reduced by Cowen Prime Services LLC

Cowen Prime Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Kornit Digital makes up about 2.0% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KRNT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

KRNT stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.75. 607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,192. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.25. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $100.47. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -600.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

