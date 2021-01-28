Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.44. 7,177,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 7,753,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KOS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Renaissance Capital cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Panmure Gordon began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.89 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.77.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $224.79 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,901,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 932,753 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 420,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,974,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 572,792 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 893,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 243,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 44,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23,669 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.