Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,243 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.9% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,669,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 33.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after buying an additional 13,273,020 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after buying an additional 2,427,846 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,141,183,000 after buying an additional 195,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,367,105 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,704,473,000 after buying an additional 514,003 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.72.

MSFT opened at $232.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.61. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $240.44.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

