Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) dropped 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.40 and last traded at $41.41. Approximately 2,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 262% from the average daily volume of 663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.91.

Separately, HSBC raised Krones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.82.

Krones Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KRNTY)

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

