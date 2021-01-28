Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.12 and last traded at $31.36. Approximately 772,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 652,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.73.

KURA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. CSFB increased their price target on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Kura Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 2.15.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $246,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth $372,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,084,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,477 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 23.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after purchasing an additional 510,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 127.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

