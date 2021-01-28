Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) PT Raised to $28.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Stephens from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KRUS. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 44.44% and a negative net margin of 60.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 115.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 156,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 83,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

