Kush Finance (KSEED) Trading Down 3.9% Over Last Week

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Kush Finance token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular exchanges. Kush Finance has a total market capitalization of $40,979.62 and $132.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kush Finance has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00054410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00133386 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00284169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00071282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00069257 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00039410 BTC.

About Kush Finance

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,867 tokens. Kush Finance’s official website is kush.finance.

Kush Finance Token Trading

Kush Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

