La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Shares Up 14.1%

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s share price rose 14.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 1,158,764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,844,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.84.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 8.2% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 9,405,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,904,000 after purchasing an additional 710,016 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,598,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 34.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 227,074 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 106.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 143,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after acquiring an additional 128,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

