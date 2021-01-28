Lake Street Capital Raises Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $150.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Polaris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Shares of PII stock opened at $117.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.11 and a 200-day moving average of $98.67. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.67 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Polaris has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $129.00.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,067,000 after acquiring an additional 28,529 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 48.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,247,000 after acquiring an additional 196,956 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 145.5% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after acquiring an additional 346,393 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,909,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 42.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,149,000 after acquiring an additional 107,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

