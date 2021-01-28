Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Decreased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,080 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $23,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Lam Research by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,134,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Lam Research by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX stock opened at $515.04 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $585.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.50.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

