Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.01 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $515.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $507.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.76. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $585.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Lam Research alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.50.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $91,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.