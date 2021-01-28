Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Announces Earnings Results

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $517.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,377. The stock has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $585.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.38.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. Insiders sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

