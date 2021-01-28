Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Increased to $660.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $420.00 to $660.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LRCX. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $616.00 price target (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $472.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $450.58.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $515.04 on Monday. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $585.42. The company has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $507.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Lam Research by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 26,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.