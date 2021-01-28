Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

LSGOF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Land Securities Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Land Securities Group stock opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 2.72. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

