Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Cuts Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lowered its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 101.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,394,348.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,524.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $842,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $101.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.41 and a 200 day moving average of $99.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $115.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

