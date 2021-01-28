Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 116 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,060.00 price objective (up from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,848.00.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,818.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,932.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,769.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,634.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.