Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) (LON:LOGP) Shares Gap Down to $1.30

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) (LON:LOGP) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.23. Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 5,069,026 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £11.14 million and a PE ratio of -9.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96.

About Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) (LON:LOGP)

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. The company holds rights in the Helvick and the 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of the south coast of Ireland.

