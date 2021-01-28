LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) Given a €59.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.56% from the company’s previous close.

LXS has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.21 ($70.84).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) stock opened at €61.82 ($72.73) on Thursday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a fifty-two week high of €64.86 ($76.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of €53.14.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

