LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) Given a €65.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LXS has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €59.79 ($70.34).

Shares of LXS stock opened at €61.82 ($72.73) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €62.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is €53.14. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a one year high of €64.86 ($76.31). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and a PE ratio of 6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

