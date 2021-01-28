LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €48.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) has been given a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 22.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LXS. Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €59.79 ($70.34).

ETR:LXS opened at €61.82 ($72.73) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €62.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of €53.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 1-year high of €64.86 ($76.31).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

