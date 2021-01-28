Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO) (TSE:LAM) Director Marc Charles Henderson Acquires 50,000 Shares

Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO) (TSE:LAM) Director Marc Charles Henderson purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,354,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,838,624.25.

Shares of TSE LAM traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.28. 2,342,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,189. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$46.49 million and a P/E ratio of -10.87.

Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO) (TSE:LAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Laramide Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO)

Laramide Resources Ltd. explores for and develops uranium projects in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company holds 100% interest in the Church Rock Uranium project, the Crownpoint Uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy Uranium project located in Australia.

