Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO) (TSE:LAM) Shares Down 7.9%

Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO) (TSE:LAM) shares dropped 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 165,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 446,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70.

Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO) (TSE:LAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Laramide Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO) (TSE:LAM)

Laramide Resources Ltd. explores for and develops uranium projects in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company holds 100% interest in the Church Rock Uranium project, the Crownpoint Uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy Uranium project located in Australia.

