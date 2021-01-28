Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $71.38.

LVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Union Gaming Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.72.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

