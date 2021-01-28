Lateef Investment Management L.P. Purchases 4,674 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,467 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 3.5% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $37,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 886.3% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 62,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Facebook by 12.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 0.5% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.55.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,404,215 shares of company stock worth $382,802,351. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $272.14 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.56 and its 200-day moving average is $267.08. The firm has a market cap of $775.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

