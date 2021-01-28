Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Raises TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$86.00

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price target increased by Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$81.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$80.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$97.77.

Shares of TSE TFII opened at C$84.59 on Tuesday. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of C$23.21 and a one year high of C$98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.89 billion and a PE ratio of 22.43.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

